It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What did one protester do to disrupt Monday night's meeting of Ottawa's police board?

What act was described in Wednesday's massive LRT inquiry report as being "unconscionable?"

And why did several Canadian leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, level sharp criticisms against the University of Ottawa?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.