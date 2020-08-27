It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What caused an LRT train to ground to a halt Tuesday night?
Which local MPP announced he won't seek re-election when Ontarians go to the polls in 2022?
And which of the region's health units has toughened up its rules around private indoor gatherings?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.