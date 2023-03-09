It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What "unsustainable" step is OC Transpo taking to address a large budget shortfall?
What did border agents find in the personal belongings of a major with the Royal Canadian Air Force?
And what tie-breaking measure did the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board use to choose its next chair?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.