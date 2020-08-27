It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What purchase is one Ottawa city councillor vowing to stop unless the vehicles that make up that purchase are electric?

Who sent emails in the weeks leading up to the launch of LRT that voiced serious concerns about the network's readiness?

And which former Ottawa Senators defenceman announced his retirement after a 14-year NHL career?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.