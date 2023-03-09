It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What agreement around remote work did the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada come to this week?

Who's the latest figure from the entertainment industry to be part of a bid for the Ottawa Senators?

And why is a Rideau Lakes, Ont., couple being forced to sell the home they've lived in for the past 43 years?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.