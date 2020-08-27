Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

What collapsed like "children's toys" during last weekend's devastating storm?

What reservoir has rapidly filled up, leading to flood threats along the Gatineau River?

And which group of Ontario workers on strike since early May has reached a tentative agreement on a new contract?

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now