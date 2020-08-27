It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What leaked memo spurred Ottawa city council to launch an integrity commissioner investigation?

Which European master will be the subject of an "immersive" visual experience at the Aberdeen Pavilion?

And what's slated to close in Smiths Falls, Ont., by next June, putting more than 100 jobs at risk?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.