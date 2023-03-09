It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which community will soon fly a Pride flag after council overturned a decades-old policy?

Which Canadian sports icon announced they'd joined a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators?

And what did an apparent plane crash in Kingston, Ont., actually turn out to be?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.