It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which community will soon fly a Pride flag after council overturned a decades-old policy?
Which Canadian sports icon announced they'd joined a bid to buy the Ottawa Senators?
And what did an apparent plane crash in Kingston, Ont., actually turn out to be?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.