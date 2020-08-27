It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What outdoor amenities were the subject of a big back-and-forth over whether or not they could open this weekend?
On what basis is the killer of Const. Eric Czapnik appealing his first-degree murder conviction?
And what city tax break was derided as "social assistance for millionaires?"
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.