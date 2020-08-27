It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What outdoor amenities were the subject of a big back-and-forth over whether or not they could open this weekend?

On what basis is the killer of Const. Eric Czapnik appealing his first-degree murder conviction?

And what city tax break was derided as "social assistance for millionaires?"

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.