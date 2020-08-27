It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which royal toured Ottawa this past week?

Why did students at one east-end high school walk out of class Friday?

And what striking wild animal has been captivating folks in Manotick?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.