It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Who is having their name removed from a school in Ottawa's French public board?

What recreational structures could be regulated under a new bill, more than five years after one led to the death of a Napanee boy?

And what did crews do at Rideau Station during last weekend's partial shutdown of the Confederation Line?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.