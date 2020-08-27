It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Who did Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson say exceptionally nice things about Thursday afternoon?
What workplace COVID-19 outbreak has caught the attention of the top doctor in Renfrew County?
And which in-demand bicycle part is being described as "the new toilet paper"?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.