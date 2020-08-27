It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why did the City of Ottawa launch shuttle service Tuesday to get people to COVID-19 vaccine appointments?
Which small eastern Ontario town has been overrun with people trying to get vaccinated at the local pharmacy?
And why were Ottawa police still on the scene of a fire near Blackburn Hamlet, two days after it broke out?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.