It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What was the suspect allegedly trying to steal in last month's explosion at an Orléans construction site?

What is the City of Ottawa planning to do to liven up its LRT stations?

And who said this week that the Emergencies Act inquiry report "almost completely vindicated" them?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.