It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which municipal body did one Ottawa councillor resign from after her "slip of the tongue"?
What new curriculum was announced this week for Ontario students in Grades 1 through 8?
And what pandemic policy change slated for March 21 is earning the ire of several top health officials?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.