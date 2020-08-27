It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What institution's closure has left Cornwall, Ont., with a "real void" to fill?
What's now slated to be built in central Gatineau, Que., rather than on its outskirts?
And how did the sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons feel about the way Ottawa police handled the Freedom Convoy protests?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.