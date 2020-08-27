It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What institution's closure has left Cornwall, Ont., with a "real void" to fill?

What's now slated to be built in central Gatineau, Que., rather than on its outskirts?

And how did the sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons feel about the way Ottawa police handled the Freedom Convoy protests?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

