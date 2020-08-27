It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Where did a bear hole up for the better part of Monday?
Why was the Canadian Museum of History's board of directors divided over the choice for its next CEO?
And what have a number of Queen's University faculty members been anonymously accused of doing?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.