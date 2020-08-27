It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Which Ottawa-born entertainer was appointed to the Order of Canada?
What forced OC Transpo to stop running buses on a temporary bridge installed during LRT construction?
And which community has temporarily lost access to its local emergency department?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
