It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Why are tenants of a Carling Avenue apartment unhappy with how management handled a recent break-in?

What sort of dispute led to the death of a 19-year-old man from Sydney, N.S.?

And who is the City of Ottawa hoping to track with the use of a new digital tool?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.