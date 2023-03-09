It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Why did Ottawa's bylaw department say charges would be laid against the organizers of a local music festival?

What's the subject of a piece of public art near Pimisi Station that's largely made out of old tires?

And what was notable about a two-vehicle crash outside a hair salon in Val-des-Monts, Que.?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.