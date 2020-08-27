It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What did an Ottawa police officer who pleaded guilty to discreditable conduct steal from a Gatineau store in 2021?

Which eastern Ontario performer has been nominated for five Juno awards?

And what are Wolfe Island residents eagerly looking forward to this spring?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.