It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Why was a Belleville, Ont., hockey player suspended by his league and then cut by his Florida team?

How did actor Ryan Reynolds say he'd repay the City of Ottawa after learning of plans to name a street after him?

And which 19th-century figure once owned a historic pub recently purchased by a Toronto condo owner?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.