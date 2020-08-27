It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why were first responders called to a Carling Avenue strip mall on Monday?
For how long will certain establishments have to be closed under Ontario's new COVID-19 restrictions?
And what big incident left one local trucker stalled on the highway for 12 hours?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.