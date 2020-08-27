It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Whose life was saved Monday by a quick-thinking eight-year-old?

Who was honoured Thursday by a gathering on Coventry Road?

And why did the number 753 make headlines in eastern Ontario this week?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.