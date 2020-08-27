It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Whose life was saved Monday by a quick-thinking eight-year-old?
Who was honoured Thursday by a gathering on Coventry Road?
And why did the number 753 make headlines in eastern Ontario this week?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.