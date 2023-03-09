Content
Ottawa

It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC News ·
Four Scrabble tiles spelling the word "quiz."
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Why has the Parkdale Food Centre decided to close its community freezer, fridge and pantry?

What policy proposal appears to have the support of a significant percentage of Kingston, Ont., residents?

And what once-endangered bird is flocking to the Mississippi River, much to the joy of Almonte, Ont., residents?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Trevor Pritchard

Assignment producer/reporter

Trevor Pritchard is both a digital reporter and the weekend assignment producer at CBC Ottawa. He's previously reported in Toronto, Saskatoon and Cornwall, Ont.

