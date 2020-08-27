It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which phrase that emerged from the recent convoy protests appears on a T-shirt being sold to raise money for charity?

When it comes to the costs associated with those protests, how much is the City of Ottawa on the hook for?

And what caused a loud boom that shook several houses early Wednesday morning?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.