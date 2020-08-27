It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which pandemic measure is slated to be lifted in Ontario on March 1, and then in Quebec two weeks later?

Which Ottawa city councillor resigned from the police board in solidarity after council ousted the board's chair?

And what's different about 14 new trucks purchased by the city's fire department?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

