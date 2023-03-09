It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which local non-profit lost about $5,000 worth of items in a recent break-in?

What "unique, historic" structure was recently torn down as part of a plan to build towers on Carling Avenue?

And what is Ontario's plan to deal with tens of thousands of hard-to-see blue licence plates still on the road?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.