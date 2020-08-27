Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Programming note: the news quiz will return in two weeks' time, on March 3.

What did the Transportation Safety Board of Canada say this week about an LRT derailment in 2021 and a near-derailment in 2022?

How did Hull-Aylmer MP Greg Fergus violate the conflict of interest act?

And which eastern Ontario community says it's doing what it can to help an influx of asylum seekers, but could soon be overwhelmed?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now