It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why was there an outpouring of support this week for a Chelsea, Que., teacher?
Why were eight charges laid against a man from Iroquois, Ont.?
And do you know who's in the running to be Ottawa's next mayor?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.