It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Programming note: the weekly news quiz will be taking next week off before returning Jan. 1 with the super-sized year-end quiz.
What restoration project involving a former train station got a local couple noticed in Frontenac County?
What's noteworthy about four dozen residential units going in at a new tower on Chaudiére Island?
And how well do you know the new rules introduced this week around selling alcohol in Ontario?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.