It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What controversial eastern Ontario project resulted in the company behind it getting a death threat?

Why has the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation declared a state of emergency?

And what did Ottawa police seize in perhaps the largest drug bust in the force's history?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.