It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What policy proposed in New Zealand does Ottawa Public Health want the federal government to emulate?

Who did the referees eject in the third period of Monday's Ottawa Senators game?

And what's the last straw for some Westboro residents living next to a large condo construction site?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.