It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Why do some residents of a small township in eastern Ontario cottage country say their rights are being trampled upon?

Who did the Ottawa Senators sign Friday to a six-year contract?

And do you know which businesses are covered by the province's forthcoming vaccine passport system?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.