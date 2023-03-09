Content
Ottawa

It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Arthur White-Crummey, Trevor Pritchard · CBC News ·
Four Scrabble tiles spelling the word "quiz."
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Which Canadian painter was targeted by climate activists this past week?

Why did the province's integrity commissioner censure Brockville-area MPP Steve Clark?

And what's delaying work at a pair of stations on the Trillium Line?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arthur White-Crummey

Reporter

Arthur White-Crummey is a reporter at CBC Ottawa. He has previously worked as a reporter in Saskatchewan covering the courts, city hall and the provincial legislature. You can reach him at arthur.white-crummey@cbc.ca.

