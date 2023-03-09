It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What Ottawa infrastructure project was delayed by Thursday's torrential downpour?

What did an investigation by Canada's auditor general uncover about the Canadian Museum of History?

And what big change is coming to LCBO outlets in early September?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.