It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What did a local woman do after finding someone else's ashes inside a necklace she bought on Amazon?

Why did the Mont Cascades resort in western Quebec suddenly shut down?

And how well do you know Ontario's new back-to-school plan?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz — which will be taking a break for the rest of August and returning in early September.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.