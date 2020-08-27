It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why did a judge grant a conditional discharge to a man who pleaded guilty to domestic assault?
What crashed into the fence at 24 Sussex Drive?
And what disappeared from a church in Fassett, Que., church — only to turn up on Friday?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.