It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Which stretch of the Confederation Line will be closed on a pair of upcoming weekends?

Why is the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service facing criticism from the community and an external investigation into their officers' conduct?

And what piece of Canadian history is relocating from its current home to Kingston, Ont., but not without some controversy?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.