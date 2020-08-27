It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why is the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario seeking to revoke the liquor licence of a Kemptville, Ont., restaurant?
Which eastern Ontario hospital is in such a dire situation thanks to COVID-19 that it's transferring patients to other health centres?
And what did Dr. Vera Etches announce this week with a "heavy heart"?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.