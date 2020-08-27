It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

Why is the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario seeking to revoke the liquor licence of a Kemptville, Ont., restaurant?

Which eastern Ontario hospital is in such a dire situation thanks to COVID-19 that it's transferring patients to other health centres?

And what did Dr. Vera Etches announce this week with a "heavy heart"?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.