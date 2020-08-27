It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What multi-billion dollar deal did Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announce Monday?
Why did Ontario Provincial Police release an image of an "evil eye" pendant Thursday?
And which species did one conservation officer describe this week as "basically a polygamist"?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.