It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What are 16 Ottawa city councillors calling on the province to permit under the current COVID-19 rules?
Where are Ravideep Kaur's son and husband stranded, thanks to a new international travel ban?
And why did police in eastern Ontario lay charges against independent MPP Randy Hillier?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.