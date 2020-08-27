It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What are 16 Ottawa city councillors calling on the province to permit under the current COVID-19 rules?

Where are Ravideep Kaur's son and husband stranded, thanks to a new international travel ban?

And why did police in eastern Ontario lay charges against independent MPP Randy Hillier?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.