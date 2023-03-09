It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why has a 12-year-old Ottawa boy been potentially left with lifelong scars and injuries?
How was a Nunavut woman's identity used in an alleged fraud in eastern Ontario?
And do you know what has and hasn't been disrupted by the federal public service strike?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it. Not seeing anything on mobile? Try taking the quiz here.