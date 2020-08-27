It's time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz

What pandemic-related issue led to discord between Ottawa's mayor and the province's solicitor general?

Where did a pair of stabbings — one of which was fatal — take place Friday?

And what invasive species is causing a fair bit of concern in Lanark County?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.