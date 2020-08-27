CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Sept. 6
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why is the head of Ottawa's police union saying the city's police chief has failed "the leadership test"?
Which federally owned city building is set to get $170,000 in renovations at the public's expense?
And which Ottawa Senators player was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverence and sportsmanship?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.