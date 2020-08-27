CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Sept. 20
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What punishment could Ottawans who fail to self-isolate after coming down with COVID-19 symptoms now face?
What will Mayor Jim Watson be officially asking city council next month to tell the province of Ontario?
And which organization saw the resignations of two high-profile members over an article about anti-Black microaggressions?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.