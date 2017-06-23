CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Sept. 15
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Who urged the city's transit commission to let Ottawa's new LRT line "relax" and reach "equilibrium" before bringing forward complaints?
What pricey item did Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk recently have to go to court to get back?
And why has the Parkdale Food Centre seen its food budget nearly double?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.