CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Sept. 13
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Which federal politician denounced the state of Canada's COVID-19 testing regime after their experience at an Ottawa test site?
Which university is threatening to expel students who "flagrantly" break the rules around COVID-19?
And what is OC Transpo citing as the cause of the cracked train wheels that have been bedevilling the LRT network?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.