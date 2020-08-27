Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Sept. 13
Ottawa

CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Sept. 13

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Test your knowledge of the past week in local news

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·
Time for the weekly CBC Ottawa news quiz. How closely have you been paying attention over the past seven days? (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Which federal politician denounced the state of Canada's COVID-19 testing regime after their experience at an Ottawa test site?

Which university is threatening to expel students who "flagrantly" break the rules around COVID-19?

And what is OC Transpo citing as the cause of the cracked train wheels that have been bedevilling the LRT network?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now