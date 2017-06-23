CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 6
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
Why were hundreds of federal employees at one Gatineau building forced to work from home this week?
Which western Quebec community could see its pulp mill reopen following a loan from the province?
And which Ottawa city councillor will be running for the Liberal party's nomination for an upcoming provincial byelection?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.