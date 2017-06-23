Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 6
Ottawa

How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.

Trevor Pritchard · CBC ·

Why were hundreds of federal employees at one Gatineau building forced to work from home this week?

Which western Quebec community could see its pulp mill reopen following a loan from the province?

And which Ottawa city councillor will be running for the Liberal party's nomination for an upcoming provincial byelection?

These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.

