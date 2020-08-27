CBC Ottawa news quiz for the week of Oct. 4
How closely did you follow the past seven days in local news? Take our quiz to find out.
Test your knowledge of the past week in local news
What major step is the Ottawa Public Library considering?
Why were two men recently banned from a Chinatown grocery store?
And who won the Cumberland ward byelection?
These are just a few of the questions designed to vex and perplex you in this week's CBC Ottawa news quiz.
On a desktop computer? For the best quiz-taking experience, click on the arrows in the bottom right-hand corner of the quiz widget to expand it.